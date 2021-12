Christine Quinn

Quinn was an actress and model before venturing into real estate. She appeared in films such as 2011’s Shark Night and 2015’s Hot Tub Time Machine 2. She also guest-starred on Drop Dead Diva in 2014, Ballers and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2015 and Angie Tribeca in 2016. She traveled the world for two years and fell in love with architecture and interior design, which led her to her career as a realtor. She welcomed son CJ with her husband, Christian Richard, in May 2021.