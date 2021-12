Heather Rae Young

The California native first gained attention as Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in February 2010. She previously worked as a model and actress, landing roles in The Internship in 2013, Love in the Time of Monsters in 2014 and Comedy Bang! Bang! in 2016. She took on another career in 2014 when she obtained her real estate license. She married Tarek El Moussa in October 2021.