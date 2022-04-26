Emma Hernan

The Emma-Leigh & Co. founder joined Selling Sunset in season 4, which premiered in November 2021, where she quickly became involved in a feud with Quinn after fans learned that the pair allegedly dated Cornell at the same time.

“I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her. It was not pleasant,” she explained on the show. “I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f–k is this?’ and started screaming, ‘This is my boyfriend.’”

Hernan was previously linked to Gregory Kelleher, a general contractor in her native Massachusetts. During season 5, the agent hit it off with property developer Micah McDonald. Hernan also revealed that she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and and they briefly spoke in 2019 but did not meet in person.