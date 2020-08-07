Is Fame to Blame?

Smith alluded that Hartley had changed after getting so famous from This Is Us — something the Crimson Mask star didn’t exactly deny.

“There can’t be one person fighting for a relationship. You have to have two people and I think a lot has changed in the six years that we were together and then the two years we were married, a lot has changed,” Stause said. “I didn’t care about all that stuff. I met him before all of that. … it’s just annoying because then you get rid of the people that [were there before]. One day that’s gonna go away.”

Later in a confessional, she added that “outer elements have reared their ugly head and inserted themselves into our relationship,” which upset her. “It’s not normal to meet somebody and then they become wildly famous or they become wildly rich or all these things. I don’t, at the end of the day, think that those things matter.”