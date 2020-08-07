Looking for ‘Greener Grass’

The reality star later detailed her confusion about the situation. “When I think of marriage, I think you work on things with people. They’re not perfect, no one is. You work on it. You talk about it,” Stause said in a confessional. “You don’t go out looking for greener grass. Sometimes you have to water the grass that you have, and that’s what marriage is. Sometimes it can be hard, but I mean, I don’t think it should be more hard than easy at all. That’s why I’m so confused because I didn’t feel like that balance was off. I just feel stupid.”