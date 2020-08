The Text

During her chat with Fitzgerald, Stause admitted she was still in shock. “I’m trying to keep it together. It’s a lot at once because everyone in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew,” she said. “Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know what way to swim to get up?”

She then revealed how he told her about his filing: “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”