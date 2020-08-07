When Did He Decide?

After getting a facial with her sister in St. Louis, Stause broke down in tears and revealed more details, noting that Hartley must have decided to file long before the day he did.

“When I got home that night, everything was fine but we got into an argument and when I look back on it, part of me thinks he had made a decision and I wasn’t given the same,” she said before pausing to cry. “Part of me can’t wrap my brain around the fact that he would make such a hasty decision without sitting down and talking to me, but then the other part of me uses that to realize like he had made a decision and he didn’t want to be talked out of it.”

She continued: “I just feel like it was just me fighting for something that was a lost cause because he didn’t care enough to sit me down and tell me. I get it, like that’s a lot to change in your life, all that money and fame and all that stuff, but it shouldn’t change how you treat people. … I would have done anything for him.”