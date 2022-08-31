A Big Win

In September 2021, Smith was awarded sole custody of the two children she shares with Brown. Legal documents obtained by Us also stated that the former athlete has “no visitation” until he provides proper information, including an updated contact address, after not being involved in the case in two years.

“I’m relieved that this long process is over. It’s been incredibly hard on me and especially the children,” Smith exclusively told Us in a statement following the legal decision. “We will never be ‘over’ the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three.”