Her Response to His Court Statement

“This is the first I am hearing of this court statement. However, the fact is that Ralph abandoned his two children in August 2019 with no word,” Smith told Us in a statement on October 14. “I did everything I could to find him for their sake as any mother would. I contacted every member of his family by any means possible. At first, I was very nice and polite but as the months went by, I did get upset and angry that he had left his children with no explanation and no idea as to his whereabouts.”

The reality star confirmed that the last time she heard from her ex was in September 2019, when she received an email regarding their children. “He wrote, ‘It is not safe that the kids be with me. You will have to keep the kids until the situation changes,’” she explained. “I did what he said, expecting him to change his mind in the near future, knowing he must have been going through something serious.”

After going to the police following his disappearance, Smith told Us that it’s “ridiculous” for the former football player to “claim that I caused him ‘anxiety’ by trying to find out where he was and if he was ever going to see his children again. It is shocking to hear him describe himself as a victim when he has two small children who have no father. Knowing now that he made this statement, actually makes me really upset and sad to know that he knew how desperate I was to find him and how distraught his children were and all he could think of was himself.”

The mother of two concluded that she’s had “one year of sleepless nights” worrying about what happened to the father of her children. “Of course I did not leave any rock unturned in my effort to find him when just now it’s clear he didn’t want to be found,” she added.