The Money Claims

Smith alleged on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that Brown “paid child support for a year and a half” after their split “and then stopped” because he “blew through his money” not long after he retired from football.

In his court paperwork, Brown claimed he was borrowing money from family and friends to “support and supply the kids with their needs even at times when I did not have money or food for myself.”

He went on to claim that he was forced to move out of his apartment in March 2019 amid his debt, writing, “This hardship caused the kids great stress to know we have lost our home. This devastated me and brought me to a lower place in my life.”

After he found a temporary home for six months, he ended up sleeping in his car.

“My finances were disappearing so fast, food was scarce, my physical body was worn out and I couldn’t catch up to the days. But I continued because I was trying to be a father and even though my disability funds were disappearing which was my only income,” he wrote.