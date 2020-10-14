Why He’s Not a Missing Person

While Smith filed a missing person report in November 2019, she was told the email Brown sent two months prior affected the case.

“I was redirected to an investigator in [the police] office,” she told E! News in August 2020. “But after reviewing my case they came back to me stating that he was not a missing person because there was no sign of foul play — and he had also sent me an email telling me that it was ‘not safe for the children to be with him right now,’ and I would need to keep them until his situation changed.”

In his declaration, Brown said Smith filed the report “knowing I was not OK and knowing I was not missing.”