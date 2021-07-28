2019

Selling Sunset started streaming on Netflix in March 2019. During season 1, Stause was still with Hartley, who never appeared on screen, and fans learned about Jason’s past with Fitzgerald.

“I don’t give her special treatment,” he told Good Housekeeping about his working relationship with Fitzgerald after their split. “I understand that there can be frustrations from other agents because they see that Mary is being involved in and brought on to many of my listings. While I don’t share the financials with everyone because that’s confidential, I think that everyone would admit based on just the obvious work that she’s done, that she’s bringing more money into this brokerage and selling more properties than anyone else.”