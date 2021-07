July 2021 — Going Public

Stause and Jason went public with their romance in July 2021 during a group trip to Italy with Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, and Jason’s brother, Brett, and his girlfriend, Tina Louise.

“Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” Fitzgerald commented via Instagram.

Bonnet added, “So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”