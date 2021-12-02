November 2021

Ahead of Selling Sunset‘s return to Netflix, Chrishell confirmed to Cosmopolitan UK that her romance with Jason wouldn’t be highlighted on season 4 because they went public months after filming started.

That same month, Fitzgerald opened up about when she first learned about her costars’ relationship.

“We were out together and I noticed the way he was looking at her was different, so when she went to the bathroom I confronted him,” Fitzgerald told Cosmopolitan UK in November 2021. “When she came back Jason said, ‘Sorry Chrishell, Mary knows.'”