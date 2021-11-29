When Did Christine and Peter Date?

Quinn and Cornell were publicly spotted together in 2015. During season 4 of the Netflix series, she alleged that there was overlap in his relationship with her and Hernan.

“My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me,” Quinn said. “I had no idea. I caught him red-handed during the day with her. So we broke up.”

Hernan, for her part, described her “not pleasant” encounter with Quinn.

“I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f–k is this?’ and started screaming, ‘This is my boyfriend,’” Hernan claimed.