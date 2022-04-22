Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s Relationship Timeline

May 2020

Bonnet stood up to Davina Potratz and refused to invite her to his wedding after she mocked the first engagement ring he gave Fitzgerald.

“Let’s just be clear, I would never let anyone talk s–t in any way about her or our couple. I married her @themaryfitzgerald because I love with all my heart art and she is my half,” he wrote via Instagram after the second season dropped. “So no matter what, I will be the one in front, standing for us & her, like a real man that’s truly in love ! Mary may be to nice and trying to make everyone happy, even if that means she will not, but not me. She come first no matter what ! 👊🏼❤️”