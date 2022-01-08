Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

December 2021

During an interview with Page Six in December 2021, Rosado addressed her decision to date Johnson following his public scandal with his ex.

“It wasn’t a concern. You never know what goes on between things. I don’t want to speak on that because I wasn’t there, but Chad is a great person,” she said at the time. “People go through things, people make mistakes, and you learn from them. If you base things off of mistakes that people made, then you’ll never make it in life. Nobody is perfect.”