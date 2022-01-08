Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

February 2021

The Netflix personality revealed that she was the one to reach out to Johnson before they started dating.

“I slid in his DMs. We used to tell — the joke was, we met on Christian Mingle, but I actually slid in his DMs,” Rosado shared during an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “He was always a crush of mine. Like for years. Sexy, tall, chocolate. That thang know he fine.”

The realtor recalled seeing her future fiancé at track meets when she went to support her daughters, adding, “I would see him. I didn’t say anything, but I slid into his DMs, and he responded like two seconds later. We exchanged numbers. He FaceTimed me right away, and then we just started talking.”

Although the twosome both showed an interest in one another, Rosado noted that it took a few years for them to take the next step in their relationship, saying, “We were friends, and then I stopped talking to him. We rekindled last year.”