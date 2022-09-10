April 2021

Blair has even found frequent solace in putting on makeup throughout her MS journey.

“I’ve been made up by some of the most famous makeup artists since I started acting, and I’ve felt so transformed by their makeup that I really did become a different person,” she recalled to Town & Country in an April interview. “It was a superpower to me, and I mean this. Makeup is not trivial to me. If anything moves the needle for me in my life — even before my diagnosis or challenges — it is my gorgeous war paint.”

She added: “I don’t mind if my muscles get caught at the intersection of a slow brain signal. I just want those words to come from lips covered in Chanel gloss,” she shares with the outlet.