March 2019

Amid her MS, Blair got candid about remembering life’s blessings each day.

“All we have is right now. This. Is the past. But I remember knowing to just feel the warmth in the breeze. The gift of this trip,” she wrote via Instagram. “My son is asleep next to me. I hear his breathing. That of a tender soul, a young boy who will wake full of energy. I am going to curl up next to him. Cause that is what this wonderful life can bring. The now. The now I love. So… goodnight.”