May 2019

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” Blair captioned an Instagram photo of herself. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. … I cannot imagine ever feeling OK again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck.”