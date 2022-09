October 2018

While sharing behind-the-scenes set photos in October, Blair confirmed her diagnosis.

“I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, noting her symptoms had been worsening. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”