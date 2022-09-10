October 2021

“I am in a lot of pain; I am well,” she told Variety. “I said I was in remission, and I want to give that its due for the stem cell transplant, because nothing was taking down the flare. It absolutely put me in remission, which means no new lesions have formed since my HSCT.”

She continued: “You go into it thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a cure.’ But what is cure? It did what he said. It’s just a period of acceptance that I’m changed. And that’s fine; I’m lucky. It’s softened my edges, and the neurological damage I have, it’s been a gift because it’s really softened me and created a lot more compassion for myself and others. Which is always useful.”