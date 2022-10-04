October 2022

After fainting at a DWTS rehearsal with dance partner Farber, Blair admitted there is an “added layer” to the dance competition experience having multiple sclerosis.

“The thing is, I pass out a lot,” the After star revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s part of the reason I have [my service dog] Scout and it doesn’t mean I lose consciousness [or] it’s a whole ambulance experience, it’s something that I lose my vision, gravity pulls me down and I’m very disoriented and gone for a spell. He’s kind of there to also catch me, you know, make the ground a little closer with his back.”

Blair added that it’s “just something that I have to be honest with,” but that once she gets calm breathing and moving again, she feels “totally at home” dancing with Farber