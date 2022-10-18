October 2022

Blair voluntarily left DWTS in week 5 after a doctor suggested that she ease up during rehearsals. “I didn’t want to leave,” she told Us after the episode. “I had an MRI on my knee, and the doctor was like, ‘Ugh, if you can choreograph it in the pool or do something, you know, not weight-bearing.'” After she decided to leave, though, she told Farber that she wanted to do “one last gentle dance” with him.

“I was sick for so many years. I was searching and searching for how to help myself,” she recalled in a pre-taped package, noting that she wondered why she couldn’t be a more active mother when her son was younger. “I just thought, ‘Oh, I’m a failure as a mom,’” she said, adding that receiving her MS diagnosis was “a huge relief” and “the beginning of recovery as a person.”

After her final performance, Blair told the judges and her fellow contestants that she was “honored” to be in the ballroom with them. “This competition has shown me how much I love to be with people who are trying their hardest,” she said. “How much I love being around music even though I don’t have musicality.”