September 2022

During the premiere episode of DWTS in September 2022, Blair brought both the audience and the judges to tears with her first performance with Sasha Farber. The pair, who danced the Viennese Waltz to “Time of Your Life” by David Cook, celebrated making it to the next round as Blair herself began crying about the “lovely” experience.

“I’ve never danced, and this was a dream come true,” she said amid tears. “This was a dream come true and … it was wonderful, thank you so much.”