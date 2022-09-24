Sarah Michelle Gellar

“I don’t think I could ever [do] what Selma has gone through, what she shared, the strength that she’s given people,” Gellar exclusively told Us in September 2019 of her pal and Cruel Intentions costar. “I guess you don’t really know until you’re faced in those situations. But I think about her often.”

She added: “There are times when I’m tired and my child wants to play one more round of trains. The last thing I want to do is get on the floor and build another train. I think to myself, ‘What Selma would do to be able to just get on the floor and build trains.’”