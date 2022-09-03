August 2022

Williams announced her retirement from tennis in an essay published in the September issue of Vogue. The athlete said that one reason for the move is that she and Ohanian are trying to expand their family. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she wrote. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”