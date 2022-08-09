February 2021

After Williams showed off the couple’s home for Architectural Digest in February 2021, including the athlete’s prize room, Ohanian pointed out his favorite tennis memento from his wife’s collection via Twitter. “Y’all geeked out over the trophy room in our home, but @serenawilliams didn’t show you MY favorite grail in here,” he gushed, revealing a photo of Williams’ limited edition trading card from her early days in the game. “It’s from a 1 of 100 set of her rookie card. Eyes @OnlyAltOfficial.”