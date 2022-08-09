May 2021

Ohanian admitted in May 2021 that he is still struggling to find a work-life balance that works him, praising his wife for her ability to properly prioritize. “One thing that I’m still working on is balancing that with time off, with time away, with time to reset and recharge,” he said during an appearance on CBS This Morning. “Something she’s really good at is shutting it off and focusing on family time or personal time. I’m always a smart phone away from dipping back into a term sheet or dipping back into work. I certainly still get checked from time to time on that one because it’s something that I want to be my best. I think we all do.”