Love Lives

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Fairy Tale Romance: A Timeline

By
10 July 2018 Family trip to Italy Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
 Courtesy of Alexis Ohanian/Instagram
17
10 / 17
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

July 2018

The family of three jetted off to Italy for a summer getaway in July 2018.

Back to top