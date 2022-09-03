Her Final Match

On September 2, 2022, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, Serena lost her final match to Ajla Tomljanović at the U.S. Open. In a tearful interview after the loss, she said, “Thank you so much. I tried, but Ajla just played a little bit better.”

She thanked her mother and father as well as all of her supporters throughout the decades. “But it all started with my parents. And it all started with them, and I’m really grateful to them. These are happy tears,” she said.

She added that sister Venus was just as important. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. Thank you, Venus!”