Not a Coach

During a May 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Serena opened up about whether she wants her daughter to follow in her athletic footsteps. “I don’t push her because … she’s 4,” the California native explained. “She’s alright … [But] I’ve seen 4-year-olds that might take her out. … Her ambition is playing princess games.”

Serena noted that she and her husband hired a private coach for Olympia. “I don’t really like to play with people who don’t know how to play tennis well. It drives me nuts. So I was like, ‘I can’t. I don’t have the patience for this,'” she joked.