Oscar-Worthy

Serena and Venus produced a biopic about their father titled King Richard, and the movie was met with critical acclaim following its November 2021 debut. Will Smith, who played the titular role, took home the Oscar for best actor in March 2022. “King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court,” Serena told Insider the following month when asked about a possible sequel. “Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It’s two completely different stories.”