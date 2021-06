The Comeback

After taking time off due to health issues, Serena returned to tennis despite doubts about her ability to continue in the sport. She proved the haters wrong by defeating “players who certainly didn’t expect an overweight, out-of-shape, has-been champion like me to give them a game,” she remarked amid the Australian Open in 2007. She clenched her eighth Grand Slam singles title after besting highly ranked Maria Sharapova during the tournament.