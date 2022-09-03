The End of an Era

In August 2022, Serena announced that she will retire from tennis following the U.S. Open. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” the athlete wrote in an essay for Vogue‘s September cover story. “But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.”

The seven-time Wimbledon champion said that she will instead focus on developing her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and expanding her family. “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” she continued. “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”