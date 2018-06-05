If you’re as big a Sex and the City fan as we are, you know Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t be Carrie Bradshaw without her iconic shoes. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the HBO show and the sex columnist’s love for fabulous heels, we’re heading to Nordstrom to pick up similar styles. The best part? Nearly all our favorites are heavily discounted.

From ankle strap sandals, classic black pumps and even her beloved Manolo Blahnik heels and more, Nordstrom has plenty of styles for you to splurge or save on. A pair of statement-making heels will always find a place in any wardrobe and a great pair can be worn during all seasons and for all occasions.

Whether you’re a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte, check out our favorite picks from the Nordstrom shoe sale. Scroll down for our favorite finds.

Shop the Look: Camila Mendes’ Summer-Perfect Yellow Maxi Dress