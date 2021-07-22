Sarah Shahi

Us broke the news in June 2020 that the L Word alum and husband Steve Howey had split after 11 years of marriage. The pair, who wed in 2009, share son William and twins Violet and Knox, whom they welcomed in 2009 and 2015, respectively. Us exclusively confirmed that the Chicago Fire alum and the Shameless actor finalized their divorce in January 2021.

Shahi began dating Sex/Life costar Demos in 2020 after meeting on the set of the Netflix series that fall. The pair went public with their romance in January 2021 when the actress reflected on her good fortune on her birthday and gave her “love” Demos a shout-out.