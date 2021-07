Soulmates

The Chicago Fire alum gushed about her man on his 36th birthday in May 2021, taking a look back at their romance via Instagram. “I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously,” she wrote. “I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby ❤️.”