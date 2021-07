That’s a Wrap

The actors both praised their Sex/Life costars and coworkers after the project wrapped in December 2021. “That’s a wrap on the greatest job and experience of my life!!” Demos captioned a solo shot on set.

Shahi, for her part, shared behind-the-scenes moments from the show, captioning them, “This show was more than just another gig. It changed the direction of my life. It unleashed parts of my heart I had hidden for so long. It helped me find my truth.”