3. She Counts Wilma Rudolph and Florence Griffith Joyner as Inspirations

The athlete has said her grandmother inspired her sparkly nails, but she’s proud to follow in Flo-Jo’s manicure footsteps. “If the amazing Flo-Jo had long nails, there was no excuse why I couldn’t have long nails,” she told the Associated Press.

Both Griffith Joyner and Rudolph drive her when she’s working toward her goals. “Those two were the mix of the athlete I wanted to be,” she explained. “An athlete that shows I know where I came from and been through things, but I’m not going to allow that to define me, and to always present myself in a way that is dominant — but that is also appealing.”