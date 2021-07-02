4. Her Hair Color Choices Have Meaning

Richardson is famous for her brightly colored hair, which she chooses based on her moods. “It means to stand out so I am visible and able to be seen,” she told the Orange County Register of the yellow-orange shade she chose for the Olympic trials. “My girlfriend picked this color because it’s loud and, honestly, dangerous. She said you need to look the best and be the best.”

In an interview with the Olympics website, she further elaborated on her hue choices. “The color is based off how I want to feel,” she explained. “Like, the red puts me in a very dominating mood. And sometimes I feel that can be overwhelming, so when I need to calm down I have black hair. The black calms me and makes me blend in instead of being extra.”