Shailene Wasn’t Kidding About Not Watching Sports

Rodgers noted that the pair had some time during halftime of the NCAA tournament to answer questions.

“She doesn’t know what that is, but Gonzaga is playing Baylor,” the athlete said.

Woodley quipped, “Is it golf?”

Back in February, the Divergent star told Jimmy Fallon that she’s never been to a football game. “I never thought I’d be engaged [to] somebody who threw balls for a living,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.