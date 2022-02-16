Engaged!

Rodgers subtly announced his engagement to Woodley in February 2021. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and played some of the best football in my career,” he said in an NFL Honors speech before thanking his “fiancée.”

Later that month, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum confirmed their engagement. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’” she explained on The Tonight Show. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”