Standing by Her Man

Woodley defended Rodgers in November 2021 amid his vaccination controversy. “Literally, y’all need to calm the f–k down,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, referring to reports that her then-fiancé was spotted out after testing positive for COVID-19. “This is straight up HILARIOUS.”

“I know Aaron’s body very well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger,” she continued alongside photos of a man that a media outlet claimed was Rodgers. “Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport [stories] … it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f–king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. … Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”