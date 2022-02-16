Their Personal Space

The Fault in Our Stars actress got real about the decision to protect her relationship with Rodgers. “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.’”