Top 5

Stories

Splits

Everything Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Said About Their Relationship Before Their Split

By
Everything Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Said About Their Relationship Before Their Split
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Shutterstock (2)
7
6 / 7
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Time Apart

The football player discussed his long-distance relationship as he returned to Wisconsin for the NFL season. “It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” he told Haute Living in September 2021. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy too.”

Back to top