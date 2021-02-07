Ben Volavola

The Fault in Our Stars actress sparked dating rumors with the athlete in 2017 and confirmed their romance via Instagram in January 2018. The couple made their red carpet debut in May of that year. She revealed in April 2020 that they had split, telling Bustle they “were very much on the road to marriage and children.” However, she was not ready for the next step. “I realized I was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit. I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”