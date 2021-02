Theo James

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum was linked to her Divergent costar in April 2016. However, the romance rumors were never confirmed. He also had been dating his now-wife, Ruth Kearney, since 2009 at the time.

“The hard part of playing the relationship is making sure it doesn’t feel artificial,” James told The Fresno Bee in March 2016 of his onscreen romance with Woodley. “Hopefully, we did that with this movie.”