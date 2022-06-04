April 2014

Shakira made headlines one month earlier in a Billboard profile, alleging that her then-partner was “territorial” if she works with other men. By April, she clarified their romantic status.

“Hey guys – I recently said in some interviews that my man could be territorial. For the record, I was being humorous and now I see that some press took it very literally,” Shakira wrote via Facebook. “The reality is that we have a beautiful relationship of mutual trust, and jealousy has never been an issue on either side.”